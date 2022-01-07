Criminal charges against ‘Gasland’ driller head to court

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

One of Pennsylvania’s biggest gas drillers is facing newer allegations of pollution in a rural community where it’s already charged with crimes for fouling residents’ drinking water wells with high levels of methane. Cabot Oil & Gas on Friday waived its right to a preliminary hearing on criminal charges that it acted with “long-term indifference” toward the residents of Dimock. Cabot has since merged with a Denver-based company to form Coterra Energy Inc. A Coterra spokesperson says the company is seeking an “amicable resolution” of the criminal charges. Apart from the criminal case, state environmental regulators have been responding to more recent complaints from residents.