Chin, Korn, Brennan elected to Figure Skating Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Two-time world bronze medalist Tiffany Chin, Miami (Ohio) University synchronized skating coach Vicki Korn, and two-time Olympic judge Lucy Joyce Brennan have been elected to the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Their inductions will take place Jan. 9 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, which serve as the trials for the Beijing Olympics. In addition, class of 2021 members Johnny Weir, Sandy Lamb and Gale Tanger will be inducted after COVID-19 restrictions placed on the 2021 national championships in Las Vegas prohibited their formal enshrinement.