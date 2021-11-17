Pilot dead after crashing while fighting Colorado wildfire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot died after crashing while fighting a wildfire burning near Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday. It is the second wildfire-related death this week after a person died in a wind-fueled blaze near Wyoming’s border with Montana. KUSA-TV reported that it spoke to the pilot before he took off to fight the Colorado fire. He told the station he was excited for the night time flight, which he said was the culmination of about five years of hard work. The wildfire has forced evacuations in a forested area near Estes Park.