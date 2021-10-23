16-year-old dead, another injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has died and another 16-year-old was hurt in a shooting in Aurora. 9NEWS reports according to the Aurora Police Department, a 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital Friday night after he was shot inside a vehicle in the area of East 12th Avenue and Ironton Street. He later died. A second victim, the passenger in the car, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound and was expected to survive, police said. Detectives are investigating. No other details or information about suspects has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Major Crimes Homicide Unit or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.