Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The parents of a 6-year-old Colorado girl who fell 110 feet to her death on a theme park ride after not being buckled in are suing the park. The lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park recklessly caused her death by failing to train the ride’s operators despite previous problems with its seat belts. State investigators concluded that Wongel Estifanos’ death on the Haunted Mine Drop ride last month was the result of multiple operator errors. The park declined to comment on the lawsuit but extended its condolences to the family.