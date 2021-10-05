Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 2:26 PM

Man dies after accidental fall on riverbank in Aspen

Sam Postich

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a 38-year-old Aspen man who was found unconscious and lying partially in the Roaring Fork River in western Colorado has died. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office says Loren M. Ryerson suffered a head injury when he accidentally fell on the riverbank in Aspen on Sunday morning. He died at a Denver-area hospital Monday. Ryerson, the son of former Aspen Police Chief Loren Ryerson, was treated after a homeowner saw him lying on the riverbank near a downtown park and called authorities. The Aspen Times reports Ryerson graduated from Aspen High School and worked at different area businesses after studying at the University of Arizona.

Associated Press

