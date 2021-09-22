Sergeant in rough arrest of elderly Colorado woman resigns

AP Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A police sergeant who was placed on administrative leave following the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia has resigned. The Loveland Police Department announced Wednesday evening that Phil Metzler submitted his resignation amid a disciplinary review. Then-officer Austin Hopp arrested Karen Garner after she left a store without paying for $13.88 worth of items in June 2020. Police body camera video shows that after she turned away from him, he grabbed her arm and pushed her to the ground. Metzler was captured dismissing a passerby’s excessive force concerns.