Couple files lawsuit over shooting of dog who ran at officer

AP Colorado

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A couple whose young dog was shot by a police officer in a northern Colorado city has filed a lawsuit accusing the officer’s supervisors of covering up what happened and claiming that the city has fostered a culture that encourages the use of force. The shooting happened in 2019 in Loveland, which came under scrutiny earlier this year over the rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Body camera footage shows two dogs running toward the officer after he gets out of his car. One stops, but a 14-month-old Staffordshire terrier-boxer mix continues toward him and is shot. Police declined to comment on the allegations.