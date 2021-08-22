Varsho homers, Diamondbacks beat Rockies, 8-4

AP Colorado

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer and finished a single short of hitting for the cycle to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Sunday for a rare win at Coors Field. Taylor Widener tossed five innings of one-hit ball to help Arizona end a seven-game losing streak in Denver. Widener allowed a run, walked five and struck out five to pick up his first win since April 4. Colorado had won five straight and nine in a row at home. Jon Gray has lost four straight starts, all in August, and saw his ERA rise to 6.75 for the month.