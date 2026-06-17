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El asesino serial Rex Heuermann es condenado a cadena perpetua sin posibilidad de libertad condicional

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Published 9:52 AM

Por Eric Levenson y Elise Hammond, CNN

El asesino serial de Long Island Rex Heuermann fue condenado a cadena perpetua sin posibilidad de libertad condicional tras admitir el asesinato de ocho mujeres durante un período de 17 años, en un caso que puso el foco sobre las investigaciones de trabajadoras sexuales desaparecidas.

El juez le impuso cadena perpetua sin posibilidad de libertad condicional por los cargos 1 al 3. Además, recibió condenas de entre 25 años y cadena perpetua por cada uno de los otros cuatro cargos, todas de cumplimiento consecutivo, tal como había solicitado la Fiscalía.

“Muy bien, sáquenlo de aquí”, dijo el juez mientras Heuermann era esposado y escoltado fuera de la sala.

La sentencia llega dos meses después de que Heuermann se declarara culpable de siete asesinatos y admitiera haber matado a una octava mujer en una serie de crímenes cometidos entre 1993 y 2010.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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