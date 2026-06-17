5 things to know for June 17: Severe weather, G7 summit, Georgia election, economy, small plane crash

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Astronomers may have finally cracked one of the most baffling mysteries about the Milky Way after decades of research. The breakthrough points to a supermassive black hole lurking at the center of our galaxy.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Severe weather

Millions across the Midwest are bracing for an outbreak of severe storms today, with strong tornadoes, destructive winds and widespread power outages possible from Missouri through Indiana. Forecasters also expect Tropical Storm Arthur to form along the Gulf Coast within hours, making it the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season. Read more.

FOLLOW THE FORECAST: Track the storms in the CNN Weather app and sign up for the CNN Weather newsletter.

2️⃣ G7 summit

World leaders resumed meetings today at the Group of 7 summit in France, where discussions about the US-Iran agreement have been “frank,” sources said. President Donald Trump has vowed to publicly release the text of the agreement with Iran within “a couple of days,” but a copy of it was obtained by CNN from a US official. Read the full 14-point memorandum.

3️⃣ Georgia election

President Trump scored a key victory in Georgia on Tuesday when his endorsed candidate, Rep. Mike Collins, defeated former football coach Derek Dooley in the GOP Senate primary runoff. Collins will now face Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who’s generating 2028 presidential buzz. Read more.

4️⃣ Economy

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged today. But for many investors, economists and Americans hoping for lower borrowing costs, the bigger focus will be on what comes next under new Chairman Kevin Warsh, who succeeded Jerome Powell. Warsh’s post-meeting news conference, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET, will be his first major opportunity to introduce himself and his approach to monetary policy. Read more.

5️⃣ Small plane crash

A small jet carrying six people crashed on a highway in South Texas on Tuesday evening, with bystanders rushing to help rescue passengers from the fiery wreckage. One person was killed and five others were injured when the plane went down on Laredo’s Loop 20 highway, scattering debris across multiple lanes. Read more.

Happening later

Gilgo Beach murders: Rex Heuermann sentencing

Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is expected to be sentenced to life without parole after pleading guilty in April to strangling eight women. The sentencing marks the culmination of a case dating back to 1993 that took investigators three decades to solve.

Breakfast browse

Betcha can’t eat just one

A growing number of people in the US are clinically addicted to ultraprocessed foods, studies have shown. See which are the most addictive.

Knicks’ Game 5 victory set an NBA ratings record

Saturday night’s Game 5 telecast averaged 24.5 million viewers, setting an NBA ratings record not seen since the 1990s.

Lululemon’s ad campaign strikes the wrong chord

Activewear brand Lululemon sparked an online uproar in China after a promotional event held on the Great Wall appeared to mistakenly feature a Japanese drum.

How can Jelly Roll be getting divorced?

Grammy-winning singer Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from the woman we all thought was his soulmate.

Vance on ‘The View’

Vice President JD Vance confessed to “The View” that he’s an Epstein “conspiracy theorist.”

And finally…

▶️ Who is Vozinha? Cape Verde’s heroic goalkeeper

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The-CNN-Wire

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