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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 14 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 5:00 AM

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

El Mundial 2026 tendrá este domingo una jornada plagada de acción, con un par de partidos imperdibles en el debut de los grupos E y F.

🏟️ Estadio Houston

🏠 Houston, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 1 p.m. de Miami.
  • 10 a.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 11 a.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 12 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 2 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 7 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Dallas

🏠 Arlington, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Filadelfia

🏠 Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos

  • 7 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1 a.m. (ya lunes) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Monterrey

🏠 Guadalupe, Nuevo León, México

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. (ya lunes) de Madrid.

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