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Water Lantern Festival comes to Colorado Springs

KRDO
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today at 10:15 AM
Published 10:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationally recognized festival is making a stop right here in southern Colorado. The Water Lantern Festival will be in town on Saturday, June 20.

They're inviting you to come out to Prospect Lake, where they say you can create, connect, launch, and reflect. There will be live music and food. You can personalize a lantern with a message. The lanterns will be released starting at 8:30 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

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Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

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