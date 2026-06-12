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Military, FBI conduct nuclear response exercise in Colorado Springs

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Updated
today at 5:16 PM
Published 5:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The military joined forces with the FBI this week for a training exercise known as Prominent Hunt, which simulates the response and recovery efforts that would follow a nuclear detonation.

According to the FBI's Denver field office, the exercise has been conducted since 2012 to train personnel on how to safely collect nuclear debris samples for forensic analysis. Those samples can help investigators determine the origin of nuclear material used in an attack or incident, according to the FBI.

Throughout the week, participants wore specialized protective gear while practicing collection and decontamination procedures designed to prevent the spread of hazardous materials.

“When they come back with their gear and they take everything off, it’s a very meticulous process so it doesn’t go into the local trash or landfill or anything like that,” said Amanda Koldjeski.

Officials say the training is intended to identify gaps in current response plans and improve coordination among agencies in the event of a real-world nuclear emergency.

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