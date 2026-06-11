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Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits Fort Carson’s new Bistro

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Updated
today at 9:48 AM
Published 9:43 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is visiting Fort Carson’s campus-style dining venue, The Stack House Bistro, to learn about the Army’s Food Program modernization strategy.

In April, Fort Carson held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Stack House Bistro, becoming the second installation to participate in the Army’s campus-style dining venue pilot program, according to Fort Carson.

KRDO13 will attend the meeting and report back on KRDO13 News at 4 and 5 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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