5 things to know for June 11: World Cup, NBA Finals, UFC fight preparations, Iran war, Midwest storms

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

President Donald Trump envisioned the “Great American State Fair” as a sprawling showcase on the National Mall featuring pavilions from every US state and territory. But as preparations ramp up for the nation’s 250th birthday celebration, a handful of states have declined to participate in the festivities.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ World Cup

After years of anticipation, the 2026 World Cup finally gets underway today in Mexico City. The monthlong tournament opens at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Mexico faces South Africa in the first of 104 matches that will culminate with the crowning of a champion next month. Read more.

STAY UPDATED: Sign up for CNN’s daily FIFA World Cup newsletter

2️⃣ NBA Finals

The New York Knicks staged the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday. Trailing by 29 points late in the third quarter, the Knicks stormed back to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4. They are now on the brink of their first championship in more than half a century, with a chance to clinch the title in Game 5 on Saturday. Read more.

ANALYSIS: The Miracle at MSG: What it was like to know you just saw something special

3️⃣ UFC fight preparations

Turning the White House grounds into a televised UFC arena is no small undertaking. Court filings submitted Wednesday show the Trump administration expects to spend more than $60 million on the sprawling production, with roughly 125,000 guests expected to attend the events in Washington, DC, this weekend. Read more.

4️⃣ Iran war

The latest exchange of attacks between the US and Iran is testing an already fragile ceasefire. It comes as President Trump on Wednesday warned of further strikes if a deal is not reached, adding that the US military could again target critical infrastructure in the region. Read more.

CONTEXT: Why a frustrated Trump is turning to bombs to force Iran’s hand

5️⃣ Midwest storms

Damaging storms swept through the Midwest on Wednesday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers and causing more than a thousand flight delays or cancellations at Chicago airports. Local officials warned residents that conditions were expected to intensify and could bring tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and flash flooding. See the latest.

Breakfast browse

A berry important reminder

Those tasty summer berries in your refrigerator can also come with unwanted residues. Experts explain the best way to wash your fruit before taking a bite.

Spotify’s podcast purge

Spotify has removed tens of thousands of phony podcasts promoting illegal online pharmacies, a new investigation has found, after reports from CNN and other news outlets exposed the issue last year.

FBI busts fake ‘consulting companies’

Federal authorities have seized over a dozen websites they say were used by suspected Chinese agents to recruit former and current American officials with security clearances.

What an airline passenger encounters when they try to storm a cockpit

No one has successfully stormed the cockpit of a commercial aircraft flying in the US since the September 11, 2001, attacks, and multiple steps have been taken to keep a would-be attacker — or unruly passenger — from doing so. But some experts say more could be done.

Video: Pope blesses Barcelona’s Sagrada Família

Pope Leo XIV visited the iconic basilica on Wednesday to celebrate a Mass and inaugurate the tower, which makes the church the tallest in the world.

And finally…

▶️ A mango meetup

What started as a casual meetup to share a box of mangoes in 2023 has since grown into a full-blown craze. See the sweet spectacle as hundreds of people recently gathered in San Francisco to share mangoes.

The-CNN-Wire

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