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U.S. Central Command confirms additional strikes ‘against multiple targets’ in Iran

U.S. Central Command
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New
Published 4:11 PM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Central Command announces that forces have begun launching additional self-defense strikes against multiple targets in Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction.

Officials state that the strikes are in response to "Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression."

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Abby Smith

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