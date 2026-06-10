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Evacuations ordered in Las Animas County due to fire

MGN
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today at 3:09 PM
Published 2:49 PM

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Las Animas County officials confirm that evacuations are in place for residents on County Road 78.9 and Bear Springs Road due to a fire.

According to officials, the fire is around 120 acres. Large animals in the evacuation area can be housed at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds, officials confirm.

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