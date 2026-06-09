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Glenwood Springs Fire Department battles ‘Paradise Fire’ on I-70

Glenwood Springs Fire Department﻿
By
Updated
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:34 PM

GLENWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Glenwood Springs Fire Department is responding to a fire that has been named the "Paradise Fire" on westbound I-70 in South Canyon.

As of 4 p.m., the fire was estimated to be around 20 acres, with I-70 westbound closed at milepost 12.

Officials say aircraft will be refilling bucket drops from the Colorado River.

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