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Evacuation Order lifted in Manitou Springs following structure fire

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 5:03 AM
Published 2:30 AM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, EPSO, has lifted an evacuation order on Burns Road in Manitou Springs due to a fire between Washington Avenue and Pinion Lane on El Paso Boulevard.

EPSO says everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately as of 2:24 a.m. June 5, 2026.

We are working to learn more about the fire and anyone involved. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

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Alexander Brunet

Alex is the Senior Morning Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

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