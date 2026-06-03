KRDO13 INVESTIGATES: Swire Coca-Cola plant could use more than 1.5 million gallons of water per day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A proposed Swire Coca-Cola bottling facility in Colorado Springs could use more than 1.5 million gallons of water per day at full build-out, according to internal Colorado Springs Utilities documents obtained by KRDO13 Investigates through a Colorado Open Records Act request.

This comes as the company moves forward with plans for a new manufacturing facility at Peak Innovation Park near the Colorado Springs Airport.

In March, Swire Coca-Cola announced it had broken ground on the $475 million, 620,000-square-foot facility. The company says the project will create 170 jobs and serve customers throughout the Mountain West region.

According to utility planning documents, the facility's projected average daily water demand would increase in phases:

Phase 1A: 401,808 gallons per day

Phase 1B: 769,793 gallons per day

Phase 2: 1,570,886 gallons per day

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) told KRDO13 Investigates the average Colorado Springs resident uses approximately 69 gallons of water per day.

Using that figure, the facility's projected Phase 2 water demand would be equivalent to the average daily water use of roughly 22,766 residents.

It should be noted that only Phase 1 of the plant's operation has been planned and approved. Swire Coca-Cola tells KRDO13 Investigates that Phase 2 is theoretical and has not yet been approved.

Internal records discuss water consumption

Among the records obtained by KRDO13 Investigates was a May 2025 internal email discussing the project's potential water demands.

In the email, a CSU water planning employee wrote that the project could require approximately 450 acre-feet of water annually during its initial phases and up to 1,800 acre-feet per year during Phase 2 development.

The same email stated that, based on wastewater projections, approximately 80% of the water used by the facility could be consumed rather than returned to the system as wastewater.

"It may warrant a larger discussion if that is how Colorado Springs wants to allocate its water resources supplies," the employee wrote.

Utility planning documents also show projected wastewater flows would be significantly lower than projected water demand.

At full build-out, records show the facility has the potential to use approximately 1.57 million gallons of water per day while discharging an average of about 359,226 gallons per day into the wastewater system.

CSU says water supplies are available

Despite the great projected demand, CSU documents state that water supplies are available to serve the project.

"There are water supplies available to serve this demand," one utility planning document states.

However, the same document notes that CSU is reviewing requirements for large water users and that additional studies were required to evaluate service feasibility and infrastructure needs.

Utility records indicate the project could require water-system improvements depending on the final site selected, including additional water-main infrastructure and system gridding.

Residents raise concerns

Since KRDO13 Investigates began reviewing the documents, our newsroom has received emails from viewers expressing concerns about the scale of the project's projected water usage.

Similar concerns have also appeared across social media and online community forums, where some residents have questioned whether a bottling facility is the best use of water resources in a region that regularly faces drought concerns and water conservation discussions.

Swire highlights economic benefits and sustainability

Swire Coca-Cola has emphasized the economic impact of the project and its sustainability goals.

At the March groundbreaking ceremony, company leaders announced the facility would represent a $475 million investment in Colorado Springs and create 170 jobs.

The company also said it plans to pursue LEED Gold certification and described the project as incorporating "world-class energy and water efficiency performance."

In a news release, Swire Coca-Cola President and CEO Andrea Kendell called the facility "one of the most advanced bottling plants" in the company's territory.

"We're planning one of the most advanced bottling plants in our entire territory—built around cutting-edge manufacturing technology, smart sustainability practices, and the capability to deliver the refreshing Coca-Cola beverages people across Colorado love," Kendell said.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade both attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Mobolade said the project would bring "quality jobs that support families" and contribute to continued growth in Colorado Springs.

Swire Coca-Cola's response

KRDO13 Investigates asked Swire Coca-Cola whether the utility projections are accurate, how much water the company expects to recycle or reuse onsite, and how the company responds to residents concerned about the facility's projected water demand. Read their full response below:

Swire Coca-Cola, USA is committed to strong water stewardship efforts and is proud of the investments it has made over the decades to conserve water in the communities we operate. In our communities, we have invested millions of dollars in dozens of water replenishment projects, including in Colorado. For example, in 2024 we helped turn dried-up farmland back into wetlands by funding man-made beaver dams to restore habitat at the Soda Creek Restoration Project (see CBS News). With investments like these, we are currently replenishing 329% of the water we use back to nature. In our manufacturing plants – including the new facility in Colorado Springs – we operate using beverage industry best practices for water efficiency, minimizing overall water consumption through highly efficient equipment, optimized processes, and continuous monitoring of water use. Water usage numbers provided to the city represent the maximum potential demand based on the number of production lines installed. Currently, phase one is planned, approved, and under construction. Phase two represents theoretical demand based on the maximum expansion the site can handle. Phase two is not planned or approved. Our selection of Colorado Springs was based on the city's excellent utility planning and ability to handle the water demand. We conducted a comprehensive hydrological study which projected we will not require additional long-term water resources beyond the existing infrastructure and water allocations provided by Colorado Springs Utilities. In addition, we will pursue LEED Gold certification for the facility as part of our broader commitment to sustainability. The new manufacturing facility will create 170 jobs in Colorado Springs. During construction alone, the project is expected to support roughly 1,190 construction and installation jobs, generating an estimated $103 million in direct labor income for workers and families in El Paso County. Overall, Swire Coca-Cola, USA employs approximately 1,300 people at six locations in Colorado. It is estimated that each job in the Coca-Cola system supports nine other jobs. We are excited to expand our presence in Colorado Springs and further our commitment to the city and the community. More information about sustainability at our company is available at www.swirecc.com/sustainability.

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