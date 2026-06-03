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Ft. Carson Sergeant dies during training-related incident in Iraq

KRDO
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Updated
today at 8:22 PM
Published 8:02 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Department of War (DOW) announced Wednesday, a Sergeant from Fort Carson died on May 31, during a training-related incident in Erbil Airbase, Iraq. 26-year-old Sgt. Devin A. Seibel was from Robinson, Texas, and was assigned to the Air Ambulance Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Carson.

The DOW said Sgt. Seibel was an Active Duty Soldier supporting Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR).

U.S. Central Command describes OIR as:

The name Inherent Resolve is intended to reflect the unwavering resolve and deep commitment of the U.S. and partner nations in the region and around the globe to eliminate the terrorist group ISIS and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. It also symbolizes the willingness and dedication of coalition members to work closely with our friends in the region and apply all available dimensions of national power necessary - diplomatic, informational, military, and economic - to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIS.

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Donovan Pimentel

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