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Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responds to hazmat situation

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office
By
Updated
today at 1:15 PM
Published 11:49 AM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is responding to a hazmat incident involving an overturned tanker truck on Highway 50 north of Avondale.

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PCSO reports that Highway 50 is closed from Wheeler Lane to Avondale Boulevard.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the semi was eastbound on Highway 50, attempting to make a right turn onto a private residence, when the trailer’s tire dropped into a ditch and rolled onto its passenger side.

CSP says the semi was carrying liquid ammonia nitrate (fertilizer).

Law enforcement says while there is no immediate danger, residents within a one-mile radius have been asked to shelter in place.

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