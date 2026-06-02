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Mayor floats sales tax initiative for Pueblo

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today at 12:12 PM
Published 11:31 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A new sales tax initiative could be coming to your ballot in the city of Pueblo. In fact, four sales tax initiatives proposed by Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham could total 1%, or a penny on each dollar spent, if passed.

Each tax would have its own question on the ballot for a .25% sales tax. There are four different buckets being proposed by Mayor Graham.

"One of the ideas that we're floating is a .25% for our parks, pools, and programs, .25% for roads and infrastructure, .25% for non-departmental, non-department requests and nonprofits and .25% for fire and technology. So it would really allow the citizens to vote and pick the taxes that they want to approve," explained Mayor Heather Graham.

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