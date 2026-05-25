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WATCH: Mother bear, cubs relocated after being found under deck of Colorado Springs home

CPW
By
today at 7:48 AM
Published 7:46 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a mother black bear and her two cubs are back in safer bear habitat after being found under the back deck of a family's home in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

CPW says on Saturday, wildlife officers were called to a home in the North Gate area, where a 150-pound sow and two 100-pound toddler cubs were found under a deck. Officers quickly immobilized the bears and placed them in wildlife trailers.

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Courtesy: Homeowner, Leigh Anne Lonneke
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CPW said the bears were then relocated several hours south to a better habitat, given a "wake-up" drug, and released.

The agency posted a video of the moment the bears were released back into the wild:

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Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

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