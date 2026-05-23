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The Colorado Avalanche react to losing game two to Vegas

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Published 8:33 PM

The Colorado Avalanche lose game two to the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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