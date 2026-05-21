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Gov. Polis signs new bill that updates Colorado competency laws

KRDO
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Published 5:50 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis has signed a new law aimed at changing Colorado’s competency system and strengthening how the state handles individuals found incompetent to stand trial.

The law, sponsored by Sen. Judy Amabile, Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, House Speaker Julie McCluskie, and House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, is designed to ensure that individuals deemed incompetent, unlikely to be restored in the near future, and considered a danger to themselves or others are not released without treatment or supervision.

“This is a major step forward to keep Coloradans and our communities safe,” Polis said in a statement. He emphasized that the law updates the competency process, expands treatment capacity, and invests in services for individuals with significant mental health needs.

The legislation directs roughly $30 million toward expanding inpatient and outpatient behavioral health capacity and improving coordination between courts, mental health providers, and state agencies. It also creates new pathways for long-term treatment placement for individuals who cannot be restored to competency and whose criminal cases may be dismissed.

The bill follows months of negotiations involving lawmakers, law enforcement, mental health providers, public defenders, district attorneys, and advocacy groups.

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