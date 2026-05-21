El Paso County confirms first rabies cases of 2026 in bats

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two bats collected in different parts of El Paso County have tested positive for rabies, marking the county’s first confirmed rabies cases of 2026, according to El Paso County Public Health.

The first bat was found dead near a public walking path at Fountain Creek Regional Park on May 14. Two days later, a veterinarian reported that a domestic cat had been exposed to another bat. Both bats later tested positive for rabies on May 20, according to El Paso County Public Health.

Health officials say the exposed cat had already been vaccinated against rabies. The cat received a booster shot and was monitored at home.

Public health officials are urging anyone who may have come into contact with a bat at Fountain Creek Regional Park to call 719-578-3220 immediately.

“With the warmer months approaching, we typically see an increase in rabies cases among wildlife,” said Haley Zachary with El Paso County Public Health. “Now is a good time to ensure your pets are up to date on vaccinations.”

Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the brain and nervous system. It is most commonly spread through bites or scratches from infected animals, including bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes. Health experts warn that bat bites can be difficult to notice because their teeth are so small.

Officials say people should avoid touching wild animals, keep pets leashed outdoors and make sure vaccinations are current. Sick wildlife may appear unusually aggressive, overly calm or have trouble walking.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a wild animal should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and contact a medical professional. Sick or diseased wildlife should be reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 719-227-5200.

Animals that have tested positive for rabies in El Paso County, by year, according to public health:

2025: 5 (bats)

2024: 6 (bats)

2023: 2 (bats)

2022: 4 (bats)

2021: 7 (3 bats, 3 skunks, 1 cat)

2020: 10 (5 bats, 4 skunks, 1 sheep)

2019: 16 (9 skunks, 5 bats, 1 fox, 1 dog)

Click here for more information on rabies from El Paso County Public Health.

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