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Trapped dog rescued from tight space

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region
By
New
today at 5:40 AM
Published 7:30 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A little dog with questionable decision-making skills is now back home, safe and sound, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The group says earlier this week, their Animal Law Enforcement team got a call reporting a dog that had gotten stuck between two neighboring fences. One of their officers rushed to the scene to rescue the dog. The officer then took the dog back to the shelter to make sure it was okay. Later, the dog got reunited with its family.

According to the Humane Society, this incident reflects the Animal Law Enforcement Officers' greater commitment to always showing up when animals need help.

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Morris Richardson

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