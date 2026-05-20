KRDO13 Investigates: ‘Avoiding the Ticket’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As Memorial Day weekend approaches and more drivers hit the roads across southern Colorado, KRDO13 Investigates analyzed traffic enforcement data from law enforcement agencies across the region to answer one question:

If you get pulled over, what are the chances you actually get a ticket?

What we found: the odds can vary significantly depending on where you are and who pulls you over.

KRDO13 Investigates calculated citation rates by comparing the number of citations issued to the total number of reported traffic stops provided by each agency.

State Patrol: Your odds can change county by county

Colorado State Patrol provided KRDO13 Investigates with stop data from counties across Southern Colorado from 2023 through April 20, 2026.

Overall, troopers issued citations in about 41% of stops across the region.

But the numbers varied widely depending on the county.

Highest State Patrol ticket rates:

Kiowa County: 55.4%

Baca County: 54.5%

Fremont County: 47.9%

Mid-range State Patrol ticket rates:

El Paso County: 42.3%

Pueblo County: 42.1%

Lowest State Patrol ticket rates:

Alamosa County: 21.1%

That means drivers stopped by the State Patrol in counties like Kiowa or Baca were statistically much more likely to receive a citation than drivers stopped in Alamosa County.

During a ride-along with KRDO13 Investigates, troopers issued both warnings and citations depending on the violation and situation.

Troopers told KRDO13 Investigates they do not work under ticket quotas.

Year: 2025 2024 2023 Agency: ← Prev Next → Loading map...

Colorado Springs Police had one of the highest citation rates

KRDO13 Investigates also requested traffic stop data from local law enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado.

Among the agencies analyzed, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) had one of the highest citation rates.

According to data provided by CSPD:

45,424 traffic stops were recorded in 2025

33,303 resulted in citations

That means about 73% of traffic stops - nearly 3 out of every 4 - ended in a ticket.

The most common citations issued by Colorado Springs Police were:

Speeding

License plate violations

Expired plates

Fountain Police also issued citations in a majority of stops

Fountain Police Department reported:

6,350 traffic stops in 2025

4,083 citations

That means roughly 64% of stops ended in a citation.

The department said its most common violations were:

Speeding

Stop sign violations

No insurance

Manitou Springs fell closer to the middle

Manitou Springs Police reported:

2,208 traffic stops in 2025

927 citations

That equals about 42% of stops ending in a citation.

The department said its most common violations included:

Speeding

DUI

Registration violations

Woodland Park officers issued more warnings than tickets

Woodland Park Police Department reported:

3,506 traffic stops in 2025

1,049 citations

2,466 verbal warnings

Only about 30% of stops ended in a ticket.

During a ride-along with KRDO13 Investigates, one Woodland Park officer said: "I don’t inherently like to write citations, that’s not my thing."

The officer also said many stops are focused on education and safety.

When asked what drivers can do during a stop, the officer said: "Be respectful. Have all your documents readily accessible ... it makes traffic stops go by much quicker."

Smaller towns/agencies issued tickets far less often

La Junta Police Department

16.5% of stops resulted in citations in 2025

Top violations:

Speeding

Expired tags

Careless driving

Cripple Creek Police Department

About 14.5% of stops resulted in citations in 2025

Green Mountain Falls Police Department

About 8% of stops resulted in citations in 2025

Green Mountain Falls data showed most stops resulted in warnings rather than citations.

Not every agency tracks stops the same way

KRDO13 Investigates also found that agencies do not all track traffic stops the same way, making some comparisons difficult.

For example, the Springfield Police Department told KRDO13 Investigates it only tracks enforcement actions - such as citations and written warnings - and does not track all traffic stops or verbal warnings.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office data showed more citations than reported traffic stops.

In 2025, the agency reported:

1,519 traffic stop incidents

1,915 citations

419 warnings

The sheriff’s office later clarified to KRDO13 Investigates that:

A single traffic stop can result in multiple citations

Citations can also be issued outside of traffic stops, including during crashes or parking enforcement

Because of that, Pueblo County’s numbers could not be directly compared to those of many other agencies analyzed.

Bottom line

The data shows one clear trend:

Where you're pulled over in Southern Colorado can significantly impact whether you receive a warning or a ticket.

Full Colorado State Patrol county data:

County % of Stops Ending in Citations Kiowa 55.4% Baca 54.5% Fremont 47.9% Park 48.9% Las Animas 49.2% Teller 43.5% Pueblo 42.1% El Paso 42.3% Douglas 41.9% Huerfano 39.2% Crowley 37.2% Saguache 35.1% Chaffee 34.9% Costilla 33.2% Otero 32.2% Alamosa 21.1%

If you have information you believe the public needs to know, KRDO13 Investigates wants to hear from you. Tips can be submitted by emailing 13Investigates@krdo.com.

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