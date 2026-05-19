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Safety tips issued by CPW for Colorado’s busy holiday weekend

CPW
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New
Published 3:43 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of the holiday weekend, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging visitors to be responsible as parks and trails across the state get busier. From unpredictable weather to river conditions and wildfire concerns, CPW says preparation and safety are key before heading outdoors.

Officials are reminding Coloradans to wear life jackets on the water, stay on designated trails, properly extinguish campfires, pack out trash, and keep wildlife wild, especially during late spring when many animals are nesting or raising young.

CPW also warns that drought conditions could impact boating access at some parks, while cold water temperatures and strong river currents continue to pose risks even on warm days.

CPW urges individuals to plan their visit with the Quick Guide to State Parks or the Colorado State Parks Guide.

Click here to find a CPW life jacket loaner station. For the latest on fire restrictions or bans, click here.

Learn more about Colorado outdoor recreation by visiting cpw.state.co.us

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Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado State Parks Guide
cpw
Drought conditions
El Paso County, Colo.
Fire restrictions
KRDO
Life jacket loaner station
Quick Guide to State Parks
Wildfire concerns

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Abby Smith

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