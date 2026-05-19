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El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro de EE.UU. a 30 años alcanza su nivel más alto en casi dos décadas

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Published 9:24 AM

Por John Towfighi, CNN

El desplome en el mercado de bonos se agudiza a medida que los temores inflacionarios se apoderan del mercado del Tesoro, amenazando con elevar los costos de endeudamiento en toda la economía estadounidense.

El rendimiento de los bonos del Tesoro estadounidense a 30 años alcanzó el 5,2 %, su nivel más alto desde 2007, impulsado por la preocupación ante el continuo aumento de precios debido a la guerra con Irán. Las finanzas públicas insostenibles y el temor a un aumento de las tasas de interés también han provocado una fuga masiva de inversores de bonos del Tesoro.

La guerra con Irán ha desencadenado una crisis energética mundial, con los precios del petróleo y el gas en sus niveles más altos en cuatro años, mientras que el estratégico estrecho de Ormuz permanece prácticamente cerrado. Esto ha comenzado a repercutir en otros sectores de la economía, incluyendo los precios de los alimentos y los billetes de avión.

El rendimiento de los bonos a 10 años, una referencia que influye en las tasas hipotecarias, se disparó al 4,67 %, su nivel más alto en más de un año.

Estados Unidos no es el único país afectado: los inversores de todo el mundo han estado vendiendo bonos ante la persistente preocupación por el gasto público y los déficits recurrentes. El rendimiento de los bonos británicos a 30 años alcanzó su nivel más alto desde 1998. El rendimiento de los bonos japoneses a 30 años también alcanzó su máximo histórico.

El aumento de los costos de endeudamiento está exacerbando la preocupación por la volatilidad de los mercados globales. Los rendimientos más altos pueden suponer un obstáculo para las acciones, ya que los tipos de interés más elevados modifican los cálculos de su valor, y los mayores rendimientos de los bonos también pueden alejar a los inversores de la renta variable.

“Los factores que impulsan la venta masiva —el deterioro fiscal, el gasto en defensa, la inflación persistente y la parálisis de los bancos centrales— no se resolverán la próxima semana. De hecho, están empeorando”, afirmó Ajay Rajadhyaksha, presidente global de Investigación de Barclays, en una nota.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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