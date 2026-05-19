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Colorado Springs Fire Department plans educational town hall

Colorado Springs Fire Department
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Updated
today at 7:29 AM
Published 6:53 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Are you prepared to act in the event of a wildfire? If not, now's the time to get ready, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The department announced an upcoming "Living with Wildfire Town Hall" in a Facebook post. In it, they said they'd address multiple topics at the town hall, including wildfire mitigation, evacuation planning, emergency alerts, and wildfire outlook.

The meeting will take place at the Fire Department Complex at 375 Printers Parkway on Wednesday, May 20. It's expected to last from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

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Morris Richardson

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