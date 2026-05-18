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Medical plane crash in New Mexico claims life of Colorado Springs flight nurse

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Published 1:33 PM

NEW MEXICO (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs nurse was confirmed to be among those killed in a medical plane crash in New Mexico on May 14.

According to ABC, four people on board a medical plane were killed when the flight crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico. Officials say the Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. 

Jamie Novick's family has set up a GoFundMe for the funeral costs. They say that before becoming a flight nurse, Jamie spent five years as an ER nurse.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado Springs
GoFundMe
Jamie Novick
KRDO
Medical plane
Ruidoso, New Mexico
Sierra Blanca Regional Airport

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