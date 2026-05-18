Skip to Content
News

Investigation underway after man shot and killed at Shell Gas Station

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
New
Published 11:29 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 45-year-old man is dead after a shooting this weekend at a Pueblo Shell Gas Station, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

Pueblo Police Department reports that they responded to the gas station around 11:04 a.m. on May 16 at 1812 W US Highway 50, where they found one male with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on scene.

Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man as Fernando W. Vigil III.

Police say people at the scene of the crime were taken in for questioning, and no arrest has been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the police.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.