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Colorado Supreme Court orders Children’s Hospital to resume gender-affirming care

KRDO
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Published 2:51 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Supreme Court has issued a preliminary injunction and ordered Children's Hospital Colorado to resume offering gender-affirming care for patients while a lawsuit over access to that care continues, according to our Denver news partners, 9News.

Children's Hospital Colorado and Denver Health halted all gender affirming care for minors after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services restricted medical institutions from providing that care.

9News reports that in late January, several families filed a lawsuit in Denver District Court against the Children's Hospital. It asked the court to block the hospital's suspension of gender-affirming care and to restore it.

A district judge denied a February request for an injunction that would have required hospitals to resume care while the court case continued. That judge's decision was appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court, which reversed the lower court's ruling and ordered the lower court to grant the injunction motion.

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