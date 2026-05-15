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New Taco Bell Cantina opens at Denver International Airport

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/29/2020
Matt Prince / Taco Bell via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/29/2020
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Published 4:57 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new Taco Bell Cantina has officially opened at Denver International Airport.

Airport officials announced last year that the restaurant would be coming to DIA, offering travelers a new dining option inside the terminal.

The location, near Gate A49, is not currently serving alcoholic beverages. However, alcohol service is expected to begin later this summer, once it becomes available.

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