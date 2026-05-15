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Murray shutdown at Airport for water main break

KRDO
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Published 3:26 PM

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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Murray Boulevard is closed in both directions at Airport Road due to a water main break.

Officals say that crews will likely be working through the night to fix the issue with water outages expected overnight in the area.

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Abby Smith

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