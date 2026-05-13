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Aurora student arrested for bringing gun to Overland High School

Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
Pixabay via MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 05/20/2024
By
New
Published 10:56 AM

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have detained a student after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Overland High School in Aurora on Wednesday, May 13.

Aurora Police Department (APD) reports that just after 8:40 a.m., a 17-year-old student was spotted with a gun while in the hallways of the high school. Police say someone noticed the weapon and shouted to staff, who then chased the teen and tackled him to the ground.

The school was put on lockdown, and the student was taken into custody for possession of a firearm, which police confirmed was not stolen.

APD says no one was injured and no shots were fired.

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Article Topic Follows: News
Aurora Police Department
Aurora, Colorado
Firearm possession
KRDO
lockdown
Overland High School
Staff members
The detained student

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