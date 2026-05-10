Tenerife port home to scenes of worry and relief as passengers depart hantavirus-hit ship

By Melissa Bell, CNN

Tenerife, Canary Islands (CNN) — Since around 8 a.m. this morning, the little boat ferrying passengers from the MV Hondius to shore has been shuttling back and forth.

The hundred or so journalists parked not far from the Port of Granadilla have watched a steady and carefully coordinated ballet as the boat transports five passengers at a time to the port that has finally agreed to take them in. This followed five weeks at sea and nearly 10 days of uncertainty and fear since the Andes strain of the hantavirus was identified on board the ship.

Spanish health authorities had vowed, in order to reassure locals, that anyone coming off the ship would only encounter the military or health personnel gathered here to take them onwards to their flights home. And, so far, it’s proven to be the case. From where CNN was stationed, the tent where the passengers are ushered in by people wearing full hazmat suits was visible – in scenes reminiscent of Covid time.

In a message to the people of Tenerife on Saturday Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization, acknowledged the fear that is natural for all of us, six years on from the start of the pandemic.

But this, he explained, is not that.

Little by little since the start of this outbreak, the organization has been studying how this strain of hantavirus is behaving. One WHO epidemiologist at the port Sunday told CNN it appears to be transmitted only from someone exhibiting symptoms to someone else in very close contact. So far, so very different from Covid.

Still, judging by the size of the press corps gathered at the small port of Granadilla on the very southern tip of Tenerife today, the fear has been real.

Journalists from the American networks were there, but also, judging from the languages spoken, from many European countries as well. There were 23 different nationalities on board the cruise that should have been the journey of a lifetime through the penguin populations of the Antarctic, not to mention the southern Atlantic island of St. Helena where Napoleon died, but that turned into the cruise from hell. The presence of so many journalists is also a measure of how worried people are.

Which is why relief for everyone at the port of Granadilla today has been so real. Authorities are ensuring not only that the process is thorough but also that it is transparent – hence the access for the media in such close proximity to the process.

Given all the attention the Hondius has had, it certainly felt to the journalists here this morning, like a relief. At last, after more than five weeks on board, some passengers are back on dry land. The end of one ordeal is over.

Now, while each country has its own protocols in place, the passengers of the Hondius are all facing the next part: quarantine and then isolation for at least six weeks.

Not quite life as it was, but at least life again on dry land. And hope that it will get back to normal soon.

The-CNN-Wire

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