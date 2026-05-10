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The Colorado College women’s lacrosse team wins in the second round of the NCAA tournament

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Published 7:14 PM

The Colorado College women's lacrosse team defeated Rhodes College 20-7 in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Colorado College will face Williams College in the Round of 16 on Saturday, May 16.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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