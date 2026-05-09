Teen takeovers: The chaotic gatherings that are spurring curfews and crackdowns

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — In Orlando, around 1,000 teenagers showed up to the Icon Park area on a Saturday night last month, spurring fights and a substantial police response that led to nine arrests on charges including battery on an officer, resisting arrest and trespassing.

In Washington, DC, a group of about 200 teens gathered at a park in the Navy Yard neighborhood this spring, leading to gunfire, disorderly conduct and robbery.

And in New York, hundreds of teens flooded a mall in the Bronx in February, trashing stores and berating mall employees.

The incidents are just a few examples of what’s become known as “teen takeovers,” the term for a mass gathering of rowdy youngsters in a public space like a mall or park. Spread by social media flyers or mass messages beforehand, the takeovers have on occasion spiraled into chaos, with reports of fights, robberies, gunshots and general disruption.

The takeovers seen in Orlando, Washington, New York, and across the US show how social media has supercharged these gatherings into something more significant.

“It’s a new form, but it’s not a new substance,” said Thaddeus Johnson, a senior fellow at the Council on Criminal Justice think tank, comparing teen takeovers to the flash mobs of a decade ago. “What’s new is the scale and how these things are networked.”

Of course, large gatherings of teens have long caused consternation and fear among the olds. In general, juvenile crimes are more often committed with others, and images of roaming throngs of teens has an outsized presence in media and in the public’s amygdala.

The ultimate fear is something like what happened in Oklahoma last weekend, when a “Sunday Funday” party promoted on social media drew young revelers to a lakeside picnic pavilion outside Oklahoma City. There, an argument among attendees escalated into a shootout between rival gang members, leaving one person dead and more than 20 wounded, according to police.

With summer on the horizon – when school is out and crime typically increases – police and officials have taken steps to crack down on large gatherings of teens.

Some police departments have begun scouring social media for teen takeover plans and are treating these events more like civil unrest.

“Once we see these large gatherings, we put eyes on them and officers on them,” DC Metro Police Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle told the Police Executive Research Forum, a national police research and policy organization.

“If the kids try to break off a little bit, we try to have an officer within sight of them. When we do that, we have a lot fewer fights, robberies, and shootings.”

Teen takeovers around the country

DC officials have taken several notable steps in their crackdown, including an April public emergency declaration after “several weeks of disorderly behavior.”

The DC Council approved a measure this week giving police the authority to establish curfew zones in which teens cannot gather in groups of eight or more after 8 p.m.

What the teens get out of these gatherings is another matter. At a DC Council hearing last month, more than 40 young people offered their views on the takeovers and the juvenile curfew, according to CNN affiliate WJLA.

“Yes, there are some teens that go out with the intention to act out, and I’m not denying that, but it’s not fair to punish every young person for the actions of a few people,” Onesti Hill said at the hearing. “There are plenty of teens who are just spending time with their friends, minding their business, and trying to exist.”

She and other teens asked DC to provide more youth programming rather than simply ban group gatherings.

The teen takeovers generally begin on social media with AI-created flyers listing the planned location, date or timing. In some cases, organizers may withhold the exact location or time until close to the event, the better to keep police off their tails.

Once on scene, the teens film the gathering themselves, posting videos and creating something akin to guerrilla advertising for the next takeover.

“We see very sophisticated, fancy-looking, AI-generated flyers that are clearly engineered to market excitement to the juvenile mind,” Baltimore Police Col. Ryan Lee told the Police Executive Research Forum. “This is really an evolution of what we saw maybe 10 years ago with the flash-mob challenges. This is a larger scale of it. It’s fundamentally very similar to a public order event.”

Last month, after the takeover at the Bronx mall, New York officials wrote a “Letter to Social Media” asking the executives of TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube to take steps to monitor or remove posts spreading takeover plans.

“In February, we witnessed the horrific ‘takeover’ of the Mall at Bay Plaza, where stores were trashed, mall employees were berated, the safety of Mall patrons was placed at risk, and teens placed themselves in danger,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. “This violent event was possible because of the misuse of social media hashtags.”

Days later, Clark said officials held an “insightful and productive” meeting with TikTok in response.

So-called street takeovers are a separate challenge, but they similarly function as flash mobs organized over social media, Johnson explained. In these incidents, people in vehicles suddenly take over an intersection and perform dangerous maneuvers, set off fireworks and create chaos.

How officials handle takeovers

So what to do about teen takeovers?

It’s a question that has reached the highest levels of power, with US attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro connecting it to the Trump administration’s broader criticisms of out-of-control crime.

“What we’re dealing with is the fundamental problem of youth crime and teen violence, and that has always been the problem in DC, and we’re seeing it around the country, where these alleged social gatherings turn into criminal chaos,” Pirro said on Fox News last month.

City officials have taken several steps to try to stem these takeovers: Setting curfews as in DC, hosting community events and sending out youth mentors to talk with teens. Police, too, have worked to learn about these takeovers ahead of time and prepare a mass response to keep the peace.

For Johnson, police have to balance not sensationalizing these teen takeovers, while also not writing them off as kids being kids.

“The issue is if you treat these things as civil unrest, you’re not enforcing a behavior, you’re damn near criminalizing adolescence,” he said. “That’s one thing that we can’t do. So we have to make sure it’s very targeted in who we’re approaching.”

So will these takeovers prove to be fads or a preview of the future?

In Orlando, after the April 25 Icon Park teen takeover, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it was aware of rumors of another takeover planned for Saturday.

“Hopefully it’s just a trend that will end at some point, because literally what do they get out of it?” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, according to CNN affiliate WESH. “I’m sure a majority of the kids who went there didn’t go there to cause problems, but a lot of them did.”

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

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