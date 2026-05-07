US military strikes sites in Iran as countries exchange fire

By Zachary Cohen, Billy Stockwell, CNN

(CNN) — US forces targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for launching a series of “unprovoked” missile, drone and small boat attacks against American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command said on Thursday.

“U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as US Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7,” CENTCOM said in a press release.

The Iranian facilities targeted by US forces included “missile and drone launch sites, command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes,” according to CENTCOM.

A US official told CNN that military strikes were carried out in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas and Qeshm.

“Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No US assets were struck,” the CENTCOM statement added.

A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces said US airstrikes hit civilian areas along the coasts of Qeshm Island, Bandar Khamir and Sirik.

He also claimed that the US violated the ongoing ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker heading toward the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran responded with “reciprocal action” by attacking US military vessels east of the strait and south of the port of Chabahar, the spokesperson said in a video address carried by state media.

An Iranian state media report said that commercial facilities at the Bahman Pier on Qeshm Island had been targeted in an exchange of fire between Iranian security forces and “the enemy.”

In its statement US Central Command said that the US forces do “not seek escalation” but that the military is “ready to protect American forces.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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