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Boys state volleyball action featuring Discovery Canyon and Rampart

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New
Published 8:28 PM

The Discovery Canyon boys volleyball team advances in the Class 5A state tournament by beating Rampart on Thursday three games to none. They will play Eaglecrest on Friday.

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Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

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