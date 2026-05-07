5 things to know for May 7: Hantavirus outbreak, peace talks, market rebound, small businesses, White House ballroom

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

America’s appetite for weight-loss drugs is transforming a small Danish city into an unlikely hub of economic growth. Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic and Wegovy, is pouring billions into its facility in Kalundborg, fueling rapid development in the once-quiet community.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Hantavirus outbreak

About 150 passengers are still on board a cruise ship grappling with a deadly hantavirus outbreak. Three confirmed cases and five suspected cases have been reported, and officials expect that count to grow. The vessel is now headed for Spain’s Canary Islands as officials race to trace the victims’ contacts. Read more.

WATCH: Why Andes virus is trending

2️⃣ Peace talks

Iran is expected to respond today to the US proposal to end the war, a source told CNN. President Donald Trump has touted “very good talks” with Iran over the last 24 hours. But he also issued a new threat, saying the bombing would intensify if Iran doesn’t agree to a deal. Read more.

3️⃣ Market rebound

The US stock market has rebounded to record highs amid the war with Iran — and it’s not alone. Stock indexes in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan have also surged after steep declines in March. So what’s fueling the rally? Read more.

4️⃣ Small businesses

Mom-and-pop shops across the US are being squeezed by a growing list of pressures. From tariffs and high interest rates to expensive health insurance and surging energy bills, many small business owners say it’s becoming increasingly difficult to stay afloat. Read more.

5️⃣ White House ballroom

President Trump is defending the new estimated cost of around $400 million for his White House ballroom, saying on social media Wednesday the building is “approximately twice the ​size, and a far higher quality, than the original ⁠proposal.” Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are trying to tack on $1 billion in taxpayer funds for “security enhancements” for the project. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Golden Tempo takes a breather

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will not compete in next week’s Preakness Stakes, trainer Cherie DeVaux announced Wednesday.

Champions League Final: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal

PSG will have to go through Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest to repeat as champions in what will likely be a testy final.

Video: United plane collides with truck

A United Airlines flight recently struck a moving truck before landing safely at Newark Liberty International Airport. See a new angle of the collision.

Manhunt ends

A veteran accused of trying to kill his wife has been found dead after a dayslong manhunt in Tennessee.

NYC tax fight

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan to tax wealthy residents’ second homes has elicited a highly emotional response from two of the city’s richest.

in memoriam

Remembering CNN founder Ted Turner

CNN founder Ted Turner, a pioneer of cable TV news, died Wednesday at the age of 87. His influence extended far beyond this network: he met with world leaders, championed conservation efforts, and owned the Atlanta Braves, among other endeavors. After the groundbreaking launch of CNN in 1980, Turner went on to build a media empire that included TNT, HLN, Turner Classic Movies and Cartoon Network.

And finally…

▶️ LA mayor race goes viral with AI video

A viral AI-generated video that has racked up millions of views is giving new momentum to a social media influencer now seeking political office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.