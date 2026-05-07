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4.0 earthquake strikes southern Colorado, may have been felt near Pueblo

KRDO
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Published 12:51 PM

WESTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck about 17 kilometers south-southwest of Weston on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred at 11:44 a.m. at a depth of 8.7 kilometers and may have been felt near Pueblo, USGS reports.

The USGS says the earthquake has been reviewed and is considered the likely mainshock in a small earthquake sequence that includes seven events.

The agency estimates a 29% chance of at least one magnitude 3.0 or greater aftershock within the next week, but the probability of anything stronger than a magnitude 5.0 remains below 1%.

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Abby Smith

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