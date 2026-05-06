Skip to Content
News

Train derailment in Garfield County: Semi-tanker crash causes spillage and highway closure

Colorado Stare Patrol
By
Updated
today at 12:38 PM
Published 12:36 PM

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a passenger train that was struck by a semi-tanker truck around 9:40 a.m. on May 6.

According to CSP, the semi-tanker was split open in the crash, spilling about 6,000 gallons of "road oil" onto the ground. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol
Colorado State Patrol

CSP says six passenger cars and two locomotives were derailed, with the track being damaged and split in areas. As a result, law enforcement says the rail line will be closed for repairs.

According to CSP, no passengers on the train were injured. Highway 6 will remain closed for an extended period, says CSP.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo.
Highway 6
hospital
KRDO
Passenger Train
Semi-tanker Truck

Jump to comments ↓

Abby Smith

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.