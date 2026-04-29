Report details suspect’s behavior in 2023, years before killings of University of South Florida doctoral students

By Cindy Von Quednow, Isabel Rosales, CNN

(CNN) — Three years before he was accused of killing two doctoral students in Florida, a domestic violence incident with Hisham Abugharbieh’s brother and mother highlighted his family’s concerns about what they called his erratic behavior.

During the May 9, 2023, incident, Abugharbieh began arguing with his brother regarding his “erratic behavior,” according to the police report obtained by CNN. The brother began recording Abugharbieh, who eventually punched his sibling, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the report.

According to the report, Abugharbieh also kicked his mother in the back during the encounter, causing her to fall.

The police report outlines Abugharbieh’s alleged behavior before he was later charged with killing his roommate, Zamil Limon, and Nahida Bristy, both 27-year-old University of South Florida students originally from Bangladesh.

The two were last seen nearly two weeks ago in Tampa. Limon’s body was found on a bridge a week later, and investigators believe Bristy was also killed. Another set of human remains were later found, but they have not yet been confirmed to be Bristy’s.

During an interview with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after the 2023 incident, Abugharbieh said “I created my brother. I am his god,” and “This is my first life here,” according to the police report.

Abugharbieh was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of simple battery and placed under the Baker Act, a Florida law that allows for a hold of up to 72 hours of those with a mental illness who pose a danger to themselves or others.

His family member indicated to police that while Abugharbieh had not been diagnosed with a mental illness, his behavior had worsened over recent weeks, the report says.

In a victim impact letter submitted to the court, a relative said Abugharbieh’s behavior had changed over the last few years after he began using medical marijuana.

“Hisham used to be a cool guy. A supportive and helpful eldest son,” the relative wrote. “It turned him mentally ill with hurtful behavior and anger problems.”

Despite this apparent change in Abugharbieh, the relative said they were still left “shocked” by his arrest and added they filed a petition for involuntary treatment for substance abuse.

“I hope that the court will help Hisham … and put him under treatment and stop him using medical marijuana because it is not for him since he has never had any disease requires (sic) drug use,” the relative wrote.

The charges against Abugharbieh in the battery case were later dropped, court records show. However, an injunction was granted by a judge, prohibiting him from coming near his brother or his home through May 2025.

Abugharbieh, now 26, faces two counts of first-degree premeditated murder with a weapon in the deaths of the University of South Florida students.

Prosecutors allege Abugharbieh asked ChatGPT a series of questions — including about putting a human body in a dumpster — in the days before Limon and Bristy vanished.

He also ordered duct tape, trash bags, lighter fuel, fire starter and charcoal from Amazon in the week before, and financial records cited in a criminal affidavit show a fake beard had been shipped from Amazon on April 15.

The-CNN-Wire

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