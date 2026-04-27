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CSFD responds to structure fire in Stratton Meadows area

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Updated
today at 3:14 PM
Published 2:47 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire at 615 Lynn Avenue in the Stratton Meadows area, which is now under control.

According to the department, the fire was on the first floor and possibly extended to the attic.

CSFD says crew will remain on scene.

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Abby Smith

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