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Fatal crash closes North Academy Boulevard

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 3:57 PM
Published 3:19 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- North Academy Boulevard is closed in all directions between Dublin Boulevard and Vickers Drive due to a fatal crash, according to officials.

The closure includes access to businesses on Academy in the area, as well as the closure of Lehman Drive in both directions on North Academy.

Law enforcement suggests using alternate routes and avoiding the area.

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Abby Smith

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